Tree house built for daughter of fallen NYS Trooper Joel Davis

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The daughter of a state trooper killed earlier this month, watched while his brothers in law enforcement finished a project he had begun in their backyard.

Before trooper Joel Davis died, he had began work on a tree house for his 13 year old daughter, Julia.

More than 35 police officers, deputies and NYS Troopers banded together to help finish it.

Trooper Davis was shot and killed on July 9th while responding to a domestic violence call.

Troopers are also planning to hold a memorial baseball tournament in August.