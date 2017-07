PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield revealed a time capsule from over 100 years ago, on Saturday.

The items in the capsule included a number of coins from 1891 and 1892 along with a German language newspaper.

Lutheran worship books were also found.

Perhaps the most interesting item found was sales slip from a stove that the church’s pastor believes still heats the church.