Pet Connection Adoption Day held in Slingerlands

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The eighth annual Animal Hospital and Pet Connection “Adoption Day” was held in Slingerlands on Saturday.

Two legged and four friends all congregated outside the Slingerlands Animal Hospital with the hope of finding a forever home.

Thousands of people came together with the hope of adopting a new family member from a local rescue organization.

“Our big goal is to get as many pets adopted as we can. In the years passed we’ve averaged around 200, so we’re looking at over the years about 1,500 pets that we’ve hosted the adoption for,” said Slingerlands Animal Hospital veterinarian, Lexi Becker.

The event, hosted by Pet Connection and the Slingerlands Animal Hospital also raised money that goes directly back into helping shelters.

“Since everything is donated or covered by us, every penny that we take in is able to go directly back to help pets in need,” Becker said.

For Teresa Picarazzi, today was about filling a void in her heart and finding a new companion.

“I just lost my little Rambo and he looks like a little old Rambo. I’ve had five dogs and I’ve adopted them all because there are so many that need homes,” said Picarazzi.

Regardless of age or ailment, the Whiskers Shelter of Albany said every animal deserves a home.

He’s Seven years old. He has a condition where there was not enough room in the womb so some of his limbs are like atrophied a little bit,” said Marylou Baker, worker at Whiskers Shelter, discussing a cat.

“You look and these rescue groups and shelters there are so many that are just really in need to find that special place to be,” Becker said.

If you missed out on Saturday’s event, keep in mind that the organizations that appeared at the event operate year round, and they’re always looking to help furry friends find homes.