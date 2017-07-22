Community comes together for Madison Avenue fire victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community is pulling together for the victims of this week’s fire on Madison Avenue.

Saturday night, a local bar held a fundraiser in support.

The fundraiser took place at the Savoy Taproom, around the corner from the scene of the fire.

People from all over came to help the victims of the Madison Avenue fire.

On Monday, July 17, just blocks away from the bar, flames destroyed four buildings and damaged another leaving dozens homeless.

Local businesses and organizations quickly came together and set up a benefit at the taproom, all profits going to the Madison Avenue fire relief fund.

There was music, a silent auction and raffles.

Albany Mayor, Kathy Sheehan, also helped auction off this door that used to be at the bar.

Taft Furniture store announced they’re donating 20 mattresses to the victims.

Many people felt it was important to show their support.

“If I was in this situation I would do something for me to help me kind of get through a tough time,” said Cori Smith of Schenectady

“We all live in connected houses. We all live in row houses and any of this can happen at any time, hopefully not, but we’re all connected literally,” said Richard Nagengast.

The event tonight will continue throughout the evening with the silent auction going until midnight.

But, if you can’t make it out you can donate to marked jars at businesses on Lark Street and Madison Avenue throughout the next few weeks.

You can also donate to those affected by the fire at any SEFCU branch or by visiting the Interfaith Partnership.