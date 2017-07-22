Bicyclist crashes into CDTA bus, victim killed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have confirmed that a bicyclist was struck and killed by a CDTA bus.

There’s still an active scene in the Arbor Hill area as police continue to investigate.

Albany Police report the accident happened around 3:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A man on his bike was riding eastbound on Wilson Street while a CDTA bus was heading southbound on North Pearl Street.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling downhill at a high speed, ran through a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the side of the bus.

It left visible damage to the side of the bus including a broken window.

“Based upon the impact and based upon what transpired, and based upon a witness’s statement he did not stop,” said Lt. Michael Barone of the Albany Police Department.

Police are waiting to release the name and age of the victim until they notify next of kin. They say the victim was a local man, 42 years old, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

CDTA sent out an advisory that has alerted motorists of a temporary change in routes.

