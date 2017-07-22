Arrest made in fatal Troy stabbing

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing on Oakwood Avenue in Troy last week.

Police say 51-year-old Anthony Rickett was found in a home in the area of 117th Street and 3rd Avenue Friday night after officers received information about the suspect.

When officers arrived, police say Rickett would not surrender. After several hours, Ricketts gave up and was taken into custody.

Police say they were called to 115 Oakwood Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. on July 11 and found 46-year-old Leonard Ellis lying on the floor bleeding. He was treated at the scene but police say they were notified on Monday that he died.