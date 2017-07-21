Vandenburgh sentencing Friday in Rensselaer County court

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The murderer of a Troy city official will learn his fate in court Friday.

Joseph Vanderburgh was found guilty of brutally stabbing bill chamberlain to death in December of 2015.

Vandenburgh is facing 25 years to life in state prison.

Last month, it took a jury just two hours to convict him of killing 56 years old Bill Chamberlain.

More than the city’s Director of Operations, Chamberlain was a husband and father of two boys.

Back in December of 2015, just days before Christmas, his wife went looking for him after he didn’t return home from a walk around their Wynantskill neighborhood with their dog.

She found him a few houses down, stabbed more than 20 times.

Prosecutors say Vanderburgh left the knife right there at the crime scene along with his DNA.

As for a motive behind the brutal killing, that’s still not clear.

Prosecutors say there was no known history between the two.

It’s believed to have been a completely random attack.

Sentencing is scheduled, for 9 a.m. at the Rensselaer County Court house in Troy.