ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tractor trailer crashes into a small body of water just off the shoulder of the NYS Thruway.

Accident took place where the I-87 and I-90 portions of the Thruway converge near Exit 23 and Exit 24 in Albany County.

The right lane was closed as of 7:05 a.m.

NEWS10 ABC will provide further details as they come.