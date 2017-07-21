Thousands head to Saratoga Race Track for opening day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Races have been going on all afternoon and people are coming prepared to beat this heat for opening day at the Saratoga Race Course.

Everyone is excited to finally be off to the races.

Thousands headed to the track as the 149th opening day gets underway.

“It’s just like Christmas Day”

“We look forward to it every year.”

“We come opening day every year loving life.”

Many people have been attending opening day for decades.

“20 years.”

“Ages, 20 years.”

“We’ve been coming for 25 years so the opening day for us is just great.”

For some, this year is special.

“We’re really excited because last year we couldn’t be there at all. My husband had a triple bypass.”

Others are here in honor of loved ones lost.

“The grandchildren, the nieces, the nephews, everybody gets together the first year we did name a horse in his name.”

So what do you need to have a successful time at the track?

“Cooler, seats, and the trailer the wagon.”

And of course a hat!

“Something I was missing so I took some time to try a couple on.”

“Also it should make you feel good about yourself and your whole outfit.”

But most of all, the track and opening day is all about having fun.

“We love to see all the people and the excitement. There’s nothing like it.”

“Everybody claps and screams and yells and it’s great.”

The last race here goes off at 6:17 p.m. If you missed opening day, don’t worry you’ve got another six weeks to come and check it out.