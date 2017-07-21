Several road closures in place for Silks and Satins 5K in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Runners in the Silks and Satins 5K will take over the streets of Saratoga on Saturday.

Money raised will help support the New York Special Olympics. If you haven’t already registered, it costs $30 to run.

The run begins at 8 a.m. It starts on East Avenue in front of Fasig Tipton Pavilion. It ends in the area of George Street and Case Street.

The following streets will be closed. All intersections along the course will be closed until the last runner passes through the intersection.

Street Closures

East Ave (Lake Ave to Mitchell St) – closed at approximately 7:50am as runner’s line up at starting line – remains closed until last runner crosses back over East Ave at Jumel Pl (at approx. 8:30am)

Fifth Ave (East Ave to Henning Rd) – closed at approx. 7:55am until last runner turns onto Sunrise Dr (approx. 8:15am)

Caroline St (East Ave to Henning Rd) – closed at approx. 7:55am – until last runner turns onto Granger Ave (approx. 8:25am)

Granger Ave (Lake Ave to Caroline St) – closed at 8:00am until last runner turns onto Jumel Pl (approx. 8:30am)

Jumel P l (Granger Ave to Ludlow St) closed at 8:00 am until last runner turns onto Ludlow St (approx. 8:30am)

Caroline St (East Ave to Regent St) closed at approx.at 8:05am until last runner turns onto Regent St (approx. 8:35am)

Nelson Ave ( Union Ave to Lake Ave) – closed to thru traffic 8:00am to end of Race (approx. 9:15am)

Regent St (Caroline St to Spring St) closed at approx. 8:05am until last runner turns onto Spring St (approx. 8:40am)

Fifth Ave (Nelson Ave to Ludlow St) – closed at approx. 8:10am until last runner turns onto Ludlow St (approx. 8:45am)

Ludlow St (Fifth Ave to Madison Ave) – closed at approx. 8:10am until last runner turns onto Madison Ave (approx. 8:50am)

Madison Ave (East Ave to Ludlow St) closed at approx. 8:10am until last runner turns onto Nelson Ave (approx. 8:50am)

George St (Nelson Ave to Case St) – closed at approx. 8:10am – until last runner crosses Finish line (approx. 9:15am)

George St ( Ludlow to East Ave) – Finish Line area – closed at approx. 6:00am until end of race (approx. 9:30am)