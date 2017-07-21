Police: Sex offender accused of harassing mother and her children

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Waterford Police Department arrested a sex offender they say was harassing a woman and her two small children on Thursday.

William Goodman, 42, of Green Island, N.Y., is accused of following the mother and children after they finished eating lunch at Peebles Island State Park. Police say Goodman eventually walked with them and tried to shake the mother’s hand and identifying himself as “Mike”.

As they continued to walk on the trail, the mother and her kids stopped walking as they approached other people in the park.

The mother told Goodman he was scaring her and police say he motioned her to walk with him, stating “you love your kids don’t you?” The mother then screamed for help.

A couple heard the screams for help and Goodman ran off, but police say he started to come back toward her.

Police say the couple approached both the mother and Goodman. The couple walked Goodman out of the park where members of the police department had arrived.

Goodman was charged with menacing. He was remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $2,500/$5,000 bail/bond.

Goodman is a level 3 sex offender who was released from prison on June 9, 2017. In 1992, Goodman was convicted of sodomy, first-degree rape, first-degree attempted sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse.