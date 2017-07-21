OPENING DAY: Saratoga Race Course, 2017 meet begins

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans gather outside hours before the gates open in preparation for opening day at the Saratoga Race Course.

Some dates to keep in mind:

July 21st – Opening day of racing

July 29th – The Jim Dandy Stakes

August 5th – The Whitney Handicap

August 19th – The Alabama Stakes

August 26th – The Travers Stakes

September 2nd – The Woodward Stakes

September 4th – Last day of racing

NEWS10 ABC will be your top source for all things Saratoga Race Course during the 2017 season.