OPENING DAY: Saratoga Race Course, 2017 meet begins

Web Staff Published: Updated:

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans gather outside hours before the gates open in preparation for opening day at the Saratoga Race Course.

Some dates to keep in mind:

  • July 21st – Opening day of racing
  • July 29th – The Jim Dandy Stakes
  • August 5th – The Whitney Handicap
  • August 19th – The Alabama Stakes
  • August 26th – The Travers Stakes
  • September 2nd – The Woodward Stakes
  • September 4th – Last day of racing

NEWS10 ABC will be your top source for all things Saratoga Race Course during the 2017 season.

