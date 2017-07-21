NY Attorney General ready to defend NY Dreamers

By Published:
Eric Schneiderman
FILE - In this May 5, 2015, file photo, New York State Attorney Eric Schneiderman speaks during a Law Day event at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Calling the activity illegal gambling, Schneiderman ordered fantasy sports industry giants DraftKings and FanDuel to stop accepting play from New Yorkers. They say he misinterpreted their business, and theyve asked a court to block his order. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has sent a letter to President Donald Trump in defense of New York Dreamers.

He joins 19 other attorney generals across the country urging the president to defend the deferred action for childhood arrivals. It’s the program that protects the children of illegal immigrants.

There are 41,000 people enrolled in the DACA Program. According to Attorney General Schneiderman, contribute $140 million in state and local taxes each year.

President Trump has said the issue is complicated and there is no easy answer.

