NY Attorney General ready to defend NY Dreamers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has sent a letter to President Donald Trump in defense of New York Dreamers.

He joins 19 other attorney generals across the country urging the president to defend the deferred action for childhood arrivals. It’s the program that protects the children of illegal immigrants.

There are 41,000 people enrolled in the DACA Program. According to Attorney General Schneiderman, contribute $140 million in state and local taxes each year.

President Trump has said the issue is complicated and there is no easy answer.