New playground unveiled at the track

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a new season of horse racing at the track, which this year also brings remodeled play area complete with a starting gate of its own.

According to Kerry Hackert the decades of use the old play area had, brought on some much-needed renovations.

“It looks a lot cleaner in here, that’s one thing,” Hackert said. “The grass looks nice, and I like the mat that they put it on, so when the kids fall it’s not that bad; it’s actually cushier than what they had before.”

Just a few minutes after the park opened, the speed races kicked off going around the multi-colored track, which combined with the starting gate gives the kids an idea of what it’s like running a race on a track.

Kerry’s son and niece were thoroughly testing out the new jungle gym and agree that it’s so much better and safer than before.

The kids don’t get stuck going down the new slide and they appreciate the speed.

NYRA CEO Chris Kay says that the biggest part of re-modeling this park was to get little kids acquainted with the sport of horse racing. He hopes that they’ll be back year after year and maybe one day with their own kids.

It’s called the Family Zone and it’s right next to the Saratoga Pavillion.