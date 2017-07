MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually abused four women.

Oscar Catalan, 30, is accused of sexually abusing the women, all known to him, between January and July 2017.

Catalan was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.