Lyft forms own autonomous vehicle unit, will open network

FILE - In this March 31, 2016, a Lyft ride-hailing service logo is displayed on a vehicle at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Lyft is setting up its own unit to develop autonomous vehicle technology, but its approach will be different from other companies and partnerships working on self-driving cars. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service says it will open its network, inviting automakers and tech companies to use it to haul passengers and gather data. . (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Lyft is setting up its own unit to develop autonomous vehicle technology, but its approach will be different from other companies and partnerships working on self-driving cars.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service says it will open its network, inviting automakers and tech companies to use it to haul passengers and gather data. It may even share computer software and sensor technology.

Lyft is calling the unit “Level 5,” the industry term for fully-autonomous vehicles. It expects to have 200 employees working on the vehicles in Palo Alto, California, by the end of the year.

