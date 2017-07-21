Funding announced to rehabilitate 271 homes in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced $7.4 million in funding to construct and rehabilitate 271 owner-occupied homes in the state.

The funding was awarded through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Affordable Home Ownership Development Program. The programs has already awarded nearly $192 million to create or improve more than 9,700 homes across the state.

The governor’s office says the awards will make improvements to existing owner-occupied single or multi-family homes for sale, condominiums, or cooperatives; acquire and rehabilitate owner-occupied homes for sale, including single and multi-family homes, condominiums, or cooperatives; and construct new owner-occupied homes for sale, including single and multi-family homes, condominiums, or cooperatives including dilapidated and manufactured homes.

“Through this housing development program, homeowners are receiving the assistance they need to help maintain the American Dream,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These awards provide the support needed to help keep our neighborhoods viable and strong, as New York continues to take necessary steps to ensure families have access to decent housing across the state.”

Funding awarded by region is included below:

Capital Region

$550,000 grant to South End Improvement Corporation to assist with the home improvement of approximately 20 units located on scattered sites in the City of Albany, Albany County.

$400,000 grant to The Community Land Trust of Schenectady to assist with the home improvement of approximately 10 units located on scattered sites in the City of Schenectady, Schenectady County.

$400,000 grant to Galvan Housing Resources to assist with the home improvement of approximately 20 units located on scattered sites in Columbia County.

$300,000 grant to Rebuilding Together, Saratoga County to assist with the home improvement of approximately 15 units located on scattered sites in Saratoga County.

Western New York

$600,000 grant to West Side Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. to assist with the home improvement of approximately 20 units located on scattered sites in the City of Buffalo, Erie County.

$300,000 to Rural Revitalization Corporation to assist with the home improvement of approximately 18 units located on scattered sites in Cattaraugus, southern Erie, and part of Wyoming counties.

$250,000 grant to Southtowns Rural Preservation Company, Inc., to assist with the home improvement of approximately 25 units located on scattered sites in Erie County.

$200,000 grant to Community Actions of Orleans and Genesee to assist with the home improvement of approximately 24 units to be located on scattered sites in Orleans and Genesee Counties.

Mid-Hudson Valley

$200,000 grant to Putnam County Housing Corporation to assist with the home improvement of approximately 10 units located on scattered sites in Putnam County.

New York City

$2,280,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity New York City, Inc., for the new construction of 57 units to be located at 839-843 Tilden Street, in the Williamsbridge section of Bronx County.

$1,120,000 grant Restoring Communities Housing Developing Fund Corporation to assist with the acquisition and rehabilitation of 28 units to be located at 107 West 105th Street and 981 Amsterdam Avenue in New York County.

$800,000 grant to Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services CDC, Inc. to assist with the acquisition and rehabilitation of approximately 24 units located on scattered sites in Bronx County.