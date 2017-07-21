Coming and going at the Saratoga Race Track

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of people are here at the track and this year it’s been easier than ever to get up to Saratoga.

Right outside the gates is where all the drop off and pick up happens.

It’s all separated by type of transportation from hotel shuttle, limos, and now the official ridesharing service Uber.

Arriving at the track for opening day is always a treat and now it’s easier to get here than ever.

“Now that Uber is here we won’t even have to worry about driving here.”

“From Colonie I called up and three minutes later he was in my driveway.”

Uber entered into an agreement with NYRA earlier this week.

Drivers say they’ve been busy so far.

“Today started off at 5:30 in the morning to the track.”

Many say this option makes coming to the races more affordable.

“You pay $20 to park your car anyway and it only cost us $40 to get here.”

“It’s a fast service nobody is waiting an hour and a half.”

Others are dropping a little extra cash and taking a limo up for opening day. It’s a special event in itself but this group is also celebrating a birthday.

“First time for everything you know.”

All the transportation will be set up on Frank Sullivan Place so even after the races are done for the day you can get transportation fast and easy all in one location.

No matter how you’re getting to and from the track this season just make sure you’re doing it safely. Don’t drink and drive and make sure you can keep coming back for more fun.