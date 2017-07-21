Capital District Ambulance employees shocked over Mohawk Ambulance buyout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of local EMTs went into work only to find out they are out of a job.

Capital District Ambulance closed its doors Friday morning after it was bought out by Mohawk Ambulance. Employees say it came as a sudden shock.

After nearly 50 years, Capital District Ambulance is no longer.

Right now, they are taking possession of their vehicles. Employees say that they just found out about the takeover Thursday night and it was effective 7 a.m. Friday morning.

More than 30 employees losing their jobs, a lot of them very upset, especially because they say they were given no notice.

“For the last couple of months, the owners of Capital District Ambulance have decided that they wanted to sell the company,” Patrick Boccio said. “We were told that it was going to take a couple of months for it to happen. We were given very limited information. And then yesterday at about 2:30 in the afternoon, I was advised by ownership, to call and terminate all of my employees.”

The billing process is still happening out of this building as they have not consolidated those services yet.