SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYRA has officially named Uber as the ridesharing partner of the Saratoga Race Course.

The partnership will run throughout this year’s track season.

The agreement allows convenient Uber pick up zones.

Uber will also be featured on the NYRA XP mobile app.

New Uber riders will receive $15 off their first trip from Saratoga Race Course with the promo code NYRA-2017.