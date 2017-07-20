Troy Police need help in 28-year-old unsolved murder case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department is looking for help solving a 28-year-old unsolved murder case.

Mei-Ling White, 9, was reported missing on July 21, 1989, and was found dead in a wooded area near her home four days later.

Police say on the morning of Mei-Ling’s disappearance, an eyewitness says he saw her with two other children at the foot of Thompson Street near Winslow Avenue. The two children were reported to be about 8 to 10 years old at the time.

The witness told police he saw a third youth, described as being a boy around 15 years old, join Mei-Ling and the two unknown children.

Police say the same witness told them the first two children left and Mei-Ling and the third youth were left alone on Winslow Avenue, not far from where she was found four days later.

In 1989, members of the Troy Police Department made numerous attempts to identify the two unknown children Mei-Ling was original with. Those two children have not been identified and are still unknown to police.

Police are urging these two individuals, who are potentially in their late 30s, to come forward and speak with members of the department.

Anyone who was in Mei-Ling’s life at the time of her disappearance is urged to contact police at (518)-270-4657 with any information.