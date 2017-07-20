Tick safety important in Capital Region and beyond

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You don’t have to take a hike through the woods to find ticks.

They can be right in your own backyard.

Whether you’re gardening, camping or out playing fetch with your pup, the same rules apply.

Experts suggest wearing long pants tucked right into a pair of high socks.

Once dressed, spray yourself with a repellant that specifically says it contains “DEET.” Reapply every four hours or so.

As soon as you get home, hop in the shower.

It will help wash off unattached ticks and it serves as a great opportunity to do a tick check.

Here are some of their favorite spots:

Under your armpits

In and around the ears

Inside your belly button

Back of your knees

In your hair

Your inner thighs

Around your waist

Always have a pair of tweezers on hand to yank ticks out as soon as possible.