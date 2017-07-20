The Adirondac vessel tours Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s summer and for many people that means heading up to Lake George.

A perfect place to have some fun on the water is to take a cruise on the Adirondac.

“Look at it. Where else would you want to be? Would you want to be in an office or a cubicle or something or would you want to be out here,” said captain of the boat, Ed Kluck.

Ed Kluck has been the captain of the Adirondac for twelve years, and he says there’s no better place to spend summer days than on Lake George.

“I’ve lived here my whole life I love the lake and I love telling everybody about it,” Kluck said.

The Adirondac is a whopping 115 feet long and has been part of the Shoreline fleet on Lake George since 2004.

“It was built to cater to weddings and conferences and it’s just a fun boat,” Kluck said.

The ship is built to party, equipped with a bridal suite and dance floor. But, the best part about driving the ship, Kluck said is showing people the lake he loves.

“When we take the boat out its new people every cruise that we take and we explain the lake and the islands,” Kluck said.

Boat safety is always of high concern no matter what vessel you’re on.