Schenectady police cruiser involved in crash

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady police cruiser was involved in a crash with another car that police said didn’t yield the right of way.

Around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, an officer was coming through the intersection of State Street and Willow Avenue while using lights and sirens. Another car took a left turn in front of the police cruiser, police said.

Both drivers and a passenger were taken to Ellis Hospital with minor injuries.

State Street from Henry Street to Fehr Avenue was closed due to reconstruction.