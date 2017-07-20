Schenectady police cruiser involved in crash

By Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady police cruiser was involved in a crash with another car that police said didn’t yield the right of way.

Around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, an officer was coming through the intersection of State Street and Willow Avenue while using lights and sirens. Another car took a left turn in front of the police cruiser, police said.

Both drivers and a passenger were taken to Ellis Hospital with minor injuries.

State Street from Henry Street to Fehr Avenue was closed due to reconstruction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s