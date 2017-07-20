Schenectady County announces family movie nights

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has announced the return of family movie nights.

The free family events will be held on Friday nights throughout the summer.

The series kicks off on Friday, July 21 at Central Park’s Music Haven in the City of Schenectady followed by Friday, July 27 at Esposito Park in Rotterdam; Friday, August 4 at Princetown Town Hall; Friday, August 11 at Niskayuna Town Hall; Friday, August 18 at Shafer Memorial Park in Duanesburg; Thursday, August 24 at Vale Park, City of Schenectady; and Friday, August 25 at Freedom Park in Scotia.

Outdoor screenings of the movies begin at 7 p.m.

Free ice cream from Stewart’s will also be provided.