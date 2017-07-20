Police: Scotia business owner had child porn

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Scotia Police Department arrested a business owner they say possessed child pornography.

Police say Eric Bremser, the owner of Village Vacuum, had frequent contact with teen boys in an apartment he rented above his store. He’s accused of providing them with marijuana and alcohol and secretly recording teenage visitors in the bathroom of his business.

At this point, police say no sexual contact is believed to have occurred between Bremser and any boy but that is currently being investigated.

Bremser is charged with four counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, four counts of unlawful surveillance, two counts of unlawfully dealing with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to Schenectady County Jail without bail pending further court action.