Police: Driver jumps into Hudson River after hitting motorcyclist in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver accused of leaving the scene of a crash was apprehended by police after they said he jumped into the Hudson River.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, police said a vehicle hit a motorcyclist at 9th Street and Middleburgh Street in Troy. The driver fled the scene and jumped into the Hudson River in an attempt to evade officers, police said.

The driver was taken into custody about 30 minutes later after police surrounded him in the river.

The motorcyclist is in critical condition in the hospital.