Mohawk Hudson Humane Society caring for five abandoned puppies

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several puppies surrendered at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society on Thursday are now receiving care.

Those who work there saying they’re glad the dogs are safe now, but the process could have been handled better.

“Our facilities manager found a box in the roadway near the dumpster with four six week old puppies in it.”

The puppies were abandoned.

“These are riddled with fleas, thousands of fleas easily.”

Todd Cramer with the Humane Society says you should never just leave animals without anyone around.

“This is a case of somebody wanting to do the right thing. Wanting to make sure the puppies are okay and doing that in the wrong way.”

As he’s talking about the puppies and the intake process, we’re interrupted. A fifth puppy from the same litter had just been left too.

“Somebody came into the parking lot with this puppy in a box and handed it to a volunteer and just said I have something for you and gave us the dog,” Cramer said.

The process that happened next was a quick one.

“Dewormer treatment for live fleas that he has and also a topical flea treatment.”

The puppies will be vaccinated and checked out by a vet.

Cramer says usually anyone making a surrender is asked to fill out a form to help the humane society know the animal’s history, but in this case, they don’t know much.

“We don’t know what the circumstances are and honestly it doesn’t matter they brought them here and they’re safe now.”

The fifth puppy was soon reunited with the rest of his brothers. The process to foster them until they’re ready to be adopted starts and, of course, deciding on some names.

“We’re working on the Jackson five.”

These little guys aren’t ready to be adopted quite yet. It will be about a month until they’re available.

If you want to help, you can make a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.