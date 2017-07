ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man battling a terminal illness is sentenced to time behind bars.

Dennis Boodrow will spend up to seven years in a state prison after he was found guilty of grand larceny.

Surveillance video showed him stealing a set of tire rims from the Otto Cadillac Dealership in Colonie.

Boodrow has Huntington’s Disease and a criminal history that includes five felonies and 55 misdemeanors.