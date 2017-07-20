FBI: Your child’s toys could be spying on them

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The FBI issued a warning about toys possibly spying on your kids.

The FBI says smart toys and entertainment devices for children are increasingly incorporating technologies to tailor behaviors based on how a user interacts with it.

These toys usually contain sensors, microphones, cameras, data storage components, speech recognition and GPS options.

The FBI says these features could put your child’s privacy at risk due to the amount of information being disclosed. For example, toys with microphones could record and collect conversations and record information like the child’s name, school, likes and dislikes.

According to the FBI, data collected from these interactions and conversations between the toys and child are sent and stored by the manufacturer or developer on a server or cloud device.

Toys that connect to the internet, according to the FBI, could be vulnerable to unauthorized access and may allow communications with a child using the toy.

The FBI encourages consumers to consider the following recommendations, at a minimum, prior to using Internet-connected toys.

Research for any known reported security issues online to include, but not limited to:

Only connect and use toys in environments with trusted and secured Wi-Fi Internet access

Research the toy’s Internet and device connection security measures Use authentication when pairing the device with Bluetooth (via PIN code or password) Use encryption when transmitting data from the toy to the Wi-Fi access point and to the server or cloud

Research if your toys can receive firmware and/or software updates and security patches If they can, ensure your toys are running on the most updated versions and any available patches are implemented

Research where user data is stored – with the company, third party services, or both – and whether any publicly available reporting exists on their reputation and posture for cyber security

Carefully read disclosures and privacy policies (from company and any third parties) and consider the following: If the company is victimized by a cyber-attack and your data may have been exposed, will the company notify you? If vulnerabilities to the toy are discovered, will the company notify you? Where is your data being stored? Who has access to your data? If changes are made to the disclosure and privacy policies, will the company notify you? Is the company contact information openly available in case you have questions or concerns?

Closely monitor children’s activity with the toys (such as conversations and voice recordings) through the toy’s partner parent application, if such features are available

Ensure the toy is turned off, particularly those with microphones and cameras, when not in use

Use strong and unique login passwords when creating user accounts (e.g., lower and upper case letters, numbers, and special characters)

Provide only what is minimally required when inputting information for user accounts (e.g., some services offer additional features if birthdays or information on a child’s preferences are provided)

If you suspect your child’s toy may have been compromised, file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center, at www.IC3.gov.