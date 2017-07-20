Concerns after another tick-borne virus is on the rise in the Capital Region

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We often hear about the tick-borne illness Lyme disease, but now the Vermont and New York State Health Departments say another tick borne illness is on the rise in our area.

“It definitely is on the rise,” Jen Mager, of the NP Stram Center, said.

Mager from the Stram Center of Integrative Medicine in Delmar says she’s seen a major rise in people diagnosed with the tick-borne illness known as anaplasmosis at both the Delmar and Bennington, Vermont office.

On Wednesday, she says she sent one patient to the emergency room who was then diagnosed with anaplasmosis. The disease can be transmitted by the Lone Star tick and deer tick.

“[Symptoms include] sudden onset of extreme fatigue, high fevers, debilitating headaches, muscle pain, and joint pain.”

Epidemiologist Bradley Tompkins at the Vermont State Department of Health says cases of anaplasmosis has been climbing rapidly since 2010. In 2016, the state had the highest number of cases to date.

“So far, this year we’re on pace to even out pace last year’s numbers so certainly the number of anaplasmosis cases continues to increase in Vermont and absolutely a concern for the health department,” Tompkins said.

“The good news is if it’s caught on time it’s relatively easy to treat. Typically a course of seven to 10 days of doxycycline. If a patient doesn’t tolerate doxycycline or is allergic to doxycycline, we use rifampin as a second line treatment,” Mager said.

Early diagnosis is key, that’s why the New York State Health Department says it puts out alerts like one sent Wednesday to physicians about the Powassan virus. An alert on anaplasmosis was sent out in June. Out of 11 counties in our upstate New York Area, there are more than 2,000 cases of anaplasmosis since 2010.

“It’s the physician and the patient together working through a history in order to figure out what the right things are to test for and then therefore treat,” Bryon Backenson, Research Scientist at the New York State Department of Health, said.

Mager says diagnosis can be difficult.

“Diagnosis is limited by our current ability to test only two strains of the disease,” Mager said.

She says doctors need to look for these other warning signs when doing blood work.

“Low white cell count, low platelet count, and elevated liver function. Those [symptoms] should always be suspicious for diseases like anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Borrelia miyamotoi, Rocky Mountain Spotter fever, all of which we’re seeing an increased incidence of in this area and in our practice both here and in Vermont.”

Anaplasmosis can be severe and sometimes fatal for the elderly the young and those with a compromised immune system. It’s something you should also be aware of.

“Blood transfusions are not screened for some of these diseases, so anybody that’s had a blood transfusion in their history,” Mager said.