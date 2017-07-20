Capitol Melts donates to victims of North Manning fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local business and its customers have stepped up to help the victims of last month’s massive fire in Albany.

The fire on North Manning Boulevard left dozens of people without a home.

It started on June 23 in a vacant home and quickly spread to nearby houses.

Luckily, everyone made it out safely, but everything was lost in the blaze.

Capitol Melts presented a $770 check to help those families put their lives back together.

Customers donated $385 and Capitol Melts matched that donation.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan was on hand for the check presentation.