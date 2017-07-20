Billy Fuccillo presented with key to the city of Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man known for being “huge” when it comes to selling cars was honored in Schenectady on Thursday.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy presented Billy Fuccillo with a key to the city.

Fuccillo Automotive Group is the largest auto dealer in New York State and employs around 2,500 people. The mayor also noted Fuccillo regularly donates to local charities, including Help for Children, Center for Disability Services, veterans and domestic violence victims.

Fuccillo started with one business in Syracuse nearly 40 years ago, and today, he has 28 dealerships and 33 franchises in New York and Florida.