Annual Siro’s Cup fundraiser takes place ahead of Saratoga racing season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before the first bugle sounds at Saratoga Race Course, the partying takes place at Siro’s Cup.

Siro’s Cup is part party, party fundraiser and 100 percent Saratoga tradition.

It’s the event they wait all year for: great music, delicious food, and fun at every turn. You can’t open the track until Siro’s Cup.

The beneficiary for the event is the Center for Disability Services.

“It’s a huge night for the center for many reasons,” Anne Schneider Costigan said. “Mainly because the racing community embraces the people at the Center for Disability Services and we put on this incredible event and we raise much needed funds for our programs and services.”

Mary Lou Whitney was also there.

“I love opening day,” she said. “I think Saratoga Race Course is the most wonderful place to be at the summer. When I’m here, I’m very happy.”

And once the music stops and the dancing comes to an end, that means it’s now post time.