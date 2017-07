Payton is a 4-year-old female poodle that has the zest for life. She is in love with everyone and anything. Plays with toys, loves to go for walks, travels well in the car and most of all to snuggle and love being with people.

She would do best in a home where her people are around or can take her with them.

If you’re looking for a new family member, look no further. This girl’s the one.

Free to Be Me Rescue: 518-956-1804