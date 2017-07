SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person was killed in a house fire in Saratoga Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on Tamarack Trail at around 10 a.m. and was under control about a half and hour later.

Police say another person was airlifted to Westchester Burn Unit.

Four out of nine dogs that were inside the home at the time of the fire were killed.

The fire is under investigation.