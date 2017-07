ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 23-year-old Latham woman is accused of assaulting a 68-year-old woman over a car being towed.

Albany Police say when Cheonne Brace realized her car had been towed from the Westminster Church parking lot, she went inside and assaulted a woman who worked there.

Police say Brace put the victim in a headlock and repeatedly slammed her head off the wall.

She suffered several injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Brace is charged with assault and burglary.