Photographer/MMJ

By Published:

WTEN/WXXA-TV in Albany, NY is looking for a full-time news Multi-Media Photographer who can shoot, write, track and edit their own packages.  Candidate must be able to operate a micro-wave live truck and portable live gear.  Candidate must also be able to work as a part of a team shooting, editing and doing live shots with multiple deadlines.  Candidate must be able to perform with minimum supervision and work well under pressure.  A clean driving record is preferred.  Experienced only need apply.

How to Apply: All internal & external applicants must apply online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers.  First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required.  A Nexstar Broadcasting Station.  Equal Opportunity Employer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s