NYSP: One person killed in Livingston car crash

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say a local woman was killed in an early morning car crash in Columbia County.

Police say the 40-year-old woman from Hudson was a passenger in one of the two cars that collided at the Blue Stories intersection in the Town of Livingston.

State Police troopers say the man driving the Chevy Cavalier the victim was riding in blew through a stop sign at the end of County Route 31 and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra traveling along State Route 9

According to police, the victim was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

New York State Police Lieutenant Gene Hallenbeck says the impact caused both cars to go off the road and overturn, coming to rest in the Extra Mart parking lot.

“The store was open and active, people were gassing up,” said Lieutenant Hallenbeck. “We have witnesses to the accident who tried to help the people as much as they could until fire and rescue squad arrived.”

The two women in the Elantra, ages 53 and 63-years-old, were trapped inside the car, but are expected to survive their injuries.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name, pending notification of her family.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details.