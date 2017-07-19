New creepy-crawly virtual reality ride opens at The Great Escape

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A brand new ride is opening this weekend at the Great Escape and Splashwater Kingdom.

It’s the most high tech ride the park has ever seen, and you may have to face some creepy crawly fears to ride it.

Gaming nerds and thrill seekers rejoice, the new virtual reality ride at the Great Escape has the best of both worlds.

The ride is a reimagining of park favorite ‘the Sasquatch” for the digital age.

Riders will now don virtual reality headsets while they ride. The headsets synch with the ride for a unique experience.

“What we are using here is an electrograde laser,” says operations manager Andrew Burggraf. “It shoots all the way to the top and it allows the signals to be sent to the headsets knowing exactly where the unit is. So portraying these perfect images syncs perfectly to the ride.”

Riders feel like they free fall one thousand feet, all the while battling massive spiders in a spooky virtual city.

The new virtual reality experience is only available for a limited time, so head on over to the Great Escape and Splashwater Kingdom.