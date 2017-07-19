Neighbors upset over plans for senior housing in Milton

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If a local developer has his way, he’ll transform an entire area in Milton into an apartment complex for seniors. Some people, who live in the area, aren’t happy about it.

“Is he going 30 MPH? I don’t think so.”

Dorothy Christiansen says in the 40 plus years she’s lived on Hutchins Road in Milton, her quiet neighborhood has already grown busier as the area continues to develop.

“It’s going to be a way to get to Rowland St. and Rowland is the main road. This is a town road.”

She worries it could soon get busier with a proposed 83 unit senior housing project just down the street at 91 Hutchins.

“I’ve never seen an apartment development put on a neighborhood road.”

She’s one of many neighbors who will voice her frustration with the potential 55 and up complex at a town board meeting Wednesday night. More than 160 homeowners in the surrounding area have signed a petition against the construction. Rent would cost $1,700 to $1,800 a month.

“We paid off our mortgage and got our houses the way we want them to be. We have a nice comfortable neighborhood, we don’t need to have disruption of this nature.”

Town Supervisor Dan Lewza says the town board is eager to hear from the developer, Tom Samsacott, and those who oppose his plan.

“I hope that everyone is very professional, cordial to each other,” Lewza said.

At this point, he says it’s important for the board to weigh both the positive and negative aspects of the complex before making any decisions.

“The positives are going to be there will be water brought to neighborhoods that are currently on well systems. The negatives again will be heavy traffic into an area, which then it brings a safety issue with children playing along the side of the road.”

As for Christiansen, she says she’s happy to see more development in Milton but says she’ll fight to keep this project from moving next door.

“It’s not appropriate to put an apartment development right smack dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood.”

The town supervisor says no decisions will be made Wednesday night. That will happen at their next public town board meeting which will happen in early August.