Meeting held to discuss PCB clean-up in the Hudson

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson River has often found itself at the center of debate among neighbors in the Capital Region.

A study revealed what’s been found in the river and whether it poses a health risk.

It was only two years ago, the Hudson River was considered completely contaminated with dangerous pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stepped in, working to clean up and restore the river.

Some progress has been made but there are still concerns.

“My biggest worry is what these kids are being exposed to. PCB’s are a very dangerous chemical,” Schuylerville Mayor Dan Carpenter said.

The EPA hosted a meeting to show what’s being done Wednesday night.

They say PCB chemical are done but they are not gone. The process to remove them all could still take decades.

In the meantime, the risks remain.

“There’s lots of evidence that shows the exposure to PCB’s increases cancer rates and adds to chronicle illnesses,” Carrie Worner, Assemblymember (113th District), said.

“We’re here this evening to say no deal.”

A rally outside of the meeting brought people from around the region.

All of them sending a call to action to the EPA and the state. They say things need to move faster.

“As of now, it could be 50 years or more until people can eat a meal from the Hudson River.”

Daniel Baker, from Schuylerville, showed a picture of a baseball field his kids play on flooded with water that is potentially contaminated.

“This is being ignored and we’d like them to step up to the plate and handle it appropriately,” Daniel Baker, a concerned parent, said. “We’re protecting our children and our children’s children.”

Now the deadline to send in your public comment to the EPA is September 1.