Man accused of killing wife after pouring gas on her pleads guilty

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of dousing his wife with gasoline and then setting her on fire pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Antonio Bargallo, 69, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He will face 21 years to life when he is sentenced on September 20.

According to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office, Bargallo admitted to killing his wife, Elizabeth Gonzalez, inside their Elmer Avenue home earlier this year.

After Bargallo was accused of lighting Gonzalez on fire, he walked out of the home, leaving his wife to burn, and turned himself into police.

Gonzalez was taken to Westchester Medical Center after neighbors heard her calling for help. The DA says Gonzalez died the next day as result of smoke inhalation and burns to more than 50 percent of her body.

Schenectady County Distict Attorney Robert Carney released this statement:

“In prosecuting Mr. Bargallo, we would prefer to focus on what we have learned about his victim, Elizabeth Gonzalez, than on the enormity of his criminal conduct which defies understanding. It is clear from meeting her family and friends that she leaves a legacy of love, care, and devotion that will last long after he dies in a prison cell, alone and forgotten.”