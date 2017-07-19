Local grandmother becomes victim to ‘grandparents scam’

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The “grandparents scam” has claimed another victim, this time in Selkirk.

It all starts with something grandparents don’t get enough, a call from a grandkid.

“The voice sounded just like my granddaughter.”

Joan Shoddy was sure her granddaughter Amy was on the other end of that call and that she needed help.

“I always said that I would never fall for any scam and I fell hook line and sinker.”

The scammer posing as her granddaughter said she’d been arrested and handed off the phone to her supposed lawyer, who gave Joan specific instructions.

“This is the part that I should’ve picked up right away.”

The phony lawyer told her to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards from Best Buy. She gave the scammers the card numbers and just like that, the money was gone.

“That feeling was awful.”

Chad Walter with Greycastle Security says scammers learn personal information about a victim to gain their trust either by stealing it or piecing together bits of information victims reveal about themselves.

“Sometimes they get access to a database,” Walter said.

Joan says the scammer had all her facts right but that she should have seen the red flags and been more skeptical.

“If they try to disguise the voice, ask questions pertaining to the family that other people would not know.”

Walter says the best way to avoid being scammed is to not rush into anything.

The grandmother of five is out $2,000, learning a costly lesson she wants others to benefit from.