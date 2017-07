ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York lawmaker says extra toll revenue from motorists with out-of-state E-ZPass tags should go to local road projects.

Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi from Utica says it’s only fair that counties get some of the money that drivers without a New York E-ZPass have to pay at the tolls.

A recent AAA study found that more than 92 million E-ZPass users with tags from out-of-state were charged the cash toll rate when using some New York City bridges and tunnels.