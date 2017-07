TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heads, up drivers! A portion of Northern Drive in Troy will be closed Wednesday as the city works to replace a water main line in the area.

Northern Drive will be closed between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Work is expected to continue every weekday this week and next week.

The new 36 inch line is designed to improve the city’s water reliability and quality.

Drivers are asked to use the posted detour on Gurley Avenue and 114th Street.