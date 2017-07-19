Glens Falls Hospital receives $20M grant

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital announced it has been awarded the largest grant in its history from the state on Wednesday.

In the North Country, its Glens Falls Hospital that many turn to but hospital staff say their emergency department can easily get bogged down.

Until now, it’s the only place for patients without primary care.

The state awarded the hospital nearly $20 million to build a 30,000 sq. ft. medical village. It will house its new emergency room and integrate other services.

Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue says they want to improve programs for substance abuse patients who have nowhere else to turn.

“The multiple trauma that you have in the emergency department and then you have patients who may need other services like ambulatory detox during a substance abuse crisis. There’s really no other place for those folks to do. We know we can give them a better level of care going forward.”

The hospital just got this news on Tuesday so they haven’t established a timeline yet. The state Department of Health requires them to use the money within three years.