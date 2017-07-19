First racing season in Saratoga with ridesharing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opening day at the track is on Friday and as the course is prepped, so are parking areas and efforts to accommodate ridesharing.

People in the Capital Region are looking forward to the start of track season. This year, they may be getting there a different way.

“I usually drive with family and friends.”

“Oh, I drive there.”

“Usually just by driving and parking in one of their overflow lots.”

Many say they’ll consider taking ridesharing services like Uber or Lyft.

“You wouldn’t have to park for starters and it would be right outside the door when you’re ready to leave.”

Even Michael Cappadozy, who owns a cab company, is looking forward to the added competition. The organization of where to pick up and drop off will be for all transportation services.

“I think that this is going to condense that more and organize it better.”

That will all happen right on Frank Sullivan Place and Sgt. Andrew Prestigiacomo is making sure everything is in place.

“This year we built upon it by queuing the taxis and the limos and the shuttles and then there will be an Uber pickup drop off at the end of the street,” Prestigiacomo said.

He says although it’s too soon to tell the impact ridesharing has had on congestion and decreasing DWI’s. He does think it will help here.

“People are here to have fun at the track and having a safe ride an alternative way home can only be positive.”

Pat McKenna with NYRA says “this provides our loyal fans with another option to safely and efficiently get here.”

Some of those fans are even considering using the money they’ll save taking a ridesharing service over a cab to place an extra bet on the horse of their choice.

“It definitely puts more money in the consumers pocket so I don’t see why not.”