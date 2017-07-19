EPA holds 2nd public meeting on Hudson River cleanup in Saratoga Springs

By Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is conducting a public meeting about a $1.7 billion cleanup of the Hudson River amid continued criticism.

The EPA’s meeting scheduled for Wednesday night in Saratoga Springs comes after a recently released review of the Superfund project.

The EPA says early data indicates General Electric’s cleanup of contaminated sediment from the upper Hudson will make the river cleaner in the coming decades.

But many environmentalists and New York elected officials say additional work needs to be done to more effectively clean up the river.

Critics packed into the first public meeting on the review last month in Poughkeepsie (poh-KIHP’-see).

The EPA is accepting public comment until Sept. 1.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s