EPA holds 2nd public meeting on Hudson River cleanup in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is conducting a public meeting about a $1.7 billion cleanup of the Hudson River amid continued criticism.

The EPA’s meeting scheduled for Wednesday night in Saratoga Springs comes after a recently released review of the Superfund project.

The EPA says early data indicates General Electric’s cleanup of contaminated sediment from the upper Hudson will make the river cleaner in the coming decades.

But many environmentalists and New York elected officials say additional work needs to be done to more effectively clean up the river.

Critics packed into the first public meeting on the review last month in Poughkeepsie (poh-KIHP’-see).

The EPA is accepting public comment until Sept. 1.