Community helping those affected by massive Madison Avenue fire in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire destroyed a row of homes on Madison Avenue on Monday is affecting many in the city of Albany.

Residents and businesses are wanting to do whatever they can to support those who lived there.

A pile of rubble is all that is left of four historic homes on Madison Avenue.

The fire displaced dozens and now the community is trying to help get them back on their feet.

“It was just a very, very sad evening,” Jason Pierce, Savory Taproom Owner, said. “They have lost not only their home but their property, their personal belongings, pictures, things you cannot replace.”

Immediately, Pierce wanted to help.

Savoy Taproom and at least 24 other businesses on Lark Street and Madison Avenue are holding a collection drive. At each spot, you can find a jar to donate to the victims of the fire.

The Taproom is also holding a fundraiser Saturday night. All profits from the event and proceeds from the drive will go to the Madison Avenue Fire Relief Fund setup by the City of Albany and other organizations.

“It’s on us to give back to that same community that really has supported and sustained this business,” Pierce said.

“I don’t know any of the people that were burnt out but in a way, I do know them because they’re residents of Albany,” Pastor Charlie Muller, of Victory Christian Church, said.

Pastor Muller of Victory Christian Church also wanted to support the victims, giving each family a $200 gift card to Walmart.

“It’s a tough situation. Maybe I can give them a little help and encouragement on the way,” Pastor Muller said.

Every little bit can help on their long road to recovery.

“To see the degree to which people here both residents and business owners have rallied behind this cause to help the victims of this fire, it raises the spirit,” Pierce said.

You can also donate to those affected by the fire at any SEFCU branch or by visiting the Interfaith Partnership.